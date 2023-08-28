Go around the world in 4 movies at the Maple Ridge Public Library

The first free viewing of 4 world films will be shown on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.

The Maple Ridge Public Library will be showing four free foreign films this fall. (yousafbhutta- Pixabay/Special to The News)

The library is about so much more than just books now, with the Maple Ridge Public Library wanting to take people on a cinematic tour of different cultures with its upcoming World Films series.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the library will have a free viewing of a foreign film once a month, which librarian supervisor Liza Morris said will give people a chance to experience other cultures in a way that they normally wouldn’t.

“As with our book collections, we want to provide the public with access to materials from a wide range of cultures, perspectives, and experiences,” said Morris.

“We try to choose a variety of films from a wide range of cultures, hopefully sharing films that people would not have encountered otherwise.”

READ ALSO: Librarians helping make the world your playground

The first film to be shown will be the 2019 Mexican drama Los Labos, which tells the story of a mother and her two young children who have freshly immigrated to the United States and have to learn to survive in this new world while holding on to their dream of one day visiting Disneyworld.

The second film is the 2006 South Korean romantic drama Shi gan (Time), which involves a young Korean woman undergoing extensive plastic surgery to try and save her relationship.

The third film is the newest of the bunch, with the 2021 German drama Chess Story following the plight of notary Josef Bartok who finds a safe space in the world of chess while undergoing mental torture from his Nazi captives.

The fourth and final film is a 2013 British drama called Still Life, which involves a civil servant whose job is to locate the next of kin for deceased people with no will and testament, and who suddenly finds himself involved in a particularly challenging and intriguing case.

READ ALSO: ‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending 4-week reign

“Showing movies at the library is also a great way to remind people about our amazing DVD and Kanopy streaming film collections,” said Morris. “Not everyone is able to subscribe to streaming services and, if you do, there are many titles that may not be available through streaming that you can borrow from your public library.”

All four of the movies will be shown from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Los Labos can be seen on Sept. 12, Shi gan on Oct. 10, Chess Story on Nov. 14, and Still Life on Dec. 12.