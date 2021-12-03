GoFund Me started to save Deep Roots Family farm in Maple Ridge

Deep Roots Family announced that the farm’s owners will be listing the property soon, which could end mean the family has to move away their business. (Deep Roots Family Farm Facebook/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge farm might get displaced if the property owners end up selling the land.

Deep Roots Family farm in Maple Ridge, owned by the Goerzen family, might have to close its doors, if the property owners sell the land.

In a social media post, the family said, “We own the business of Deep Roots Family Farm but we do not own the property. We just found out this week that the landowner will be listing the property for sale and that could happen as early as next week. Not only does this affect us as a family but we realize all of you who have come here and supported us and enjoyed Deep Roots Family Farm.”

The family has been running the hobby farm for two years now at 22673 132 Ave. and while they plan to put together different strategies, from owning the property to relocating to a different one within the community, those are still just possible scenarios.

“We don’t know what the future holds for us but we knew we needed to let you all know as soon as possible and wanted you to hear from us first before any ‘For Sale’ signs went up,” they said.

A fundraiser, titled ‘Help save Deep Roots Family farm’, has now been started by Hayley Stanton.

“I’m hoping with donations we can help purchase the land and continue to enjoy this amazing place for years to come,” writes Stanton.

“As our world changes and extreme weather becomes something that we adapt to, we will need to rely on food sources that are closer to home. Not only is this family doing extremely important work of providing education and a local food source, the Goerzen’s are also some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet! We love them and we want them to stay!”

So far, the fundraiser has raised $425 out of its 100,000 goal. To donate to save the farm, people can visit: https://gofund.me/d055034b.