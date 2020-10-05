First responders attend the scene following a hit-and-run at West Oaks Mall on Sept. 29. (GoFundMe photo)

GoFundMe launched for Abbotsford hit-and-run victim

58-year-old Sharon Beckett dealing with number of injuries due to accident

A GoFundMe has been launched to help an Abbotsford woman recover from last week’s hit-and-run accident outside of West Oaks Mall.

Sharon Beckett, a 58-year-old mother of two and grandmother of four, was struck by a silver van at the crosswalk to London Drugs and the driver briefly stopped before leaving the scene of the accident.

The Abbotsford Police Department is still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police release details on suspect and vehicle from hit-and-run

Beckett’s injuries as a result of the accident were substantial, as according to the page she has been left with a broken ankle, shoulder, neck, and back. She also has a fractured face and skull, and has already had to have surgery to have her eye repaired as it was damaged when the car ran over her.

Nikki Hatt, one of Beckett’s daughters, said her mother is improving but the road to recovery will be long.

The family posted on the GoFundMe that her mother’s vision is a major concern.

“One of our biggest concerns as of right now is her vision,” they wrote. “One of her eyes was very severely damaged, we don’t know the extent of the damage on the other as her eyes are swollen shut from the trauma. As most of you know, Mom lost her hearing years ago, it would be extremely challenging for her if she lost her sight completely as well.

She also thanked local first responders, police and those helping her mother at Vancouver General Hospital, where she is currently getting facial reconstruction surgery.

The fundraiser has currently raised $4,655 of a $10,000 goal.

The page can be found by clicking anywhere in this sentence.

abbotsford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

Just Posted

Fire alarm halts business at Maple Ridge fast food resto on Friday morning

Customer said firefighters and employees were briefly locked out of A&W at Lougheed and 119 on Oct 2

Pitt Meadows lacrosse star named captain in NCCA

McIntosh will be a leader with Hofstra Pride

Pitt Meadows residents paid property taxes on time

Mayor lauds property owners and city hall spending cuts

Driving safely in your senior years

Many mature Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows drivers remain competent behind the wheel

Staying socially connected vital for seniors’ health

Plenty of options for people 55-and-older to improve social connections in Maple Ridge/ Pitt Meadows

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

GoFundMe launched for Abbotsford hit-and-run victim

58-year-old Sharon Beckett dealing with number of injuries due to accident

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

Most Read