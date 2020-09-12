A different perspective of the Golden Ears Bridge, focused on the cable system overhead. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)

Golden Ears Bridge numbers slowly climbing towards pre-COVID levels

TransLink is reporting roughly 93 per cent of 2019 bridge traffic is now back using the crossing

Traffic numbers for the Golden Ears Bridge are not as high as they were last year, but they’re climbing again after a major dip coinciding with the start of the pandemic.

According to August statistic released by TransLink, traffic across the bridge – which connects Langley and Surrey to the south with Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to the north – is 93 per cent of what it was during the same month in 2019.

Looking at average weekday volume on the bridge, August 2019 saw 68,421 cars cross. This past month, the weekday average dropped to 63,729.

Looking at a six-month period 2019 over 2020, all of this summer’s numbers were down by comparison, but COVID-19 is believed responsible for that drop, said senior TransLink media advisor Gabrielle Price.

RELATED: Traffic dips by nearly 50% on some Lower Mainland crossings amid pandemic

The lowest number came due to COVID on Friday, May 27, when traffic was only at 58 per cent of average.

Since that low point, Price said the growth has been relatively steady, but has yet to surpass last year’s month-over-month numbers.

In March 2019, the average weekday volume was 64,092. In March of this year, it dropped to 46,555. Almost a 20,000 vehicle difference.

In April 2019, the number was 66,182, compared to April 2020 at 46,393. Again, almost 20,000 apart.

In May 2019, the average number of vehicles was 67,725. Compare that to 54,255 in May of 2020.

In June there was a bit bigger jump. Comparing that month in 2019, when the average volume was 67,767, for June 2020 the number reached 60,898.

And then, in July 2019,the average was 68,251 – versus 63,552 for July 2020.

RELATED: Golden Ears Bridge at 10: Community had called for a crossing for decades

Even looking at the first few days of September (Aug. 31 to Sept. 4), Price said Golden Ears traffic is improving, but still down at 93 per cent of pre-COVID numbers.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fraser RiverLangleymaple ridgePitt MeadowsSurreyTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows origin of wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Golden Ears Bridge numbers slowly climbing towards pre-COVID levels

TransLink is reporting roughly 93 per cent of 2019 bridge traffic is now back using the crossing

LETTER: Government is just enabling drug users in Maple Ridge

Current approach to treating addiction issues in town doesn’t appear to be working

Widow of former Maple Ridge councillor upset at state of cemetery

Gail Day said husband Ernie’s grave marker at Maple Ridge Cemetery was surrounded by overgrown grass

IN THE PAGES: Welcoming people back inside the libraries

While the doors have re-opened, and many services resumed, contactless pickup remains in place – too

SHARE: Exploring Maple Ridge’s forests

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows origin of wildfire smoke

The smoke has prompted air-quality advisories in many areas.

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

PHOTOS: ‘Stirring’ Peace Arch Park ceremony pays tribute to lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Scaled-down event held on 19th anniversary

Most Read