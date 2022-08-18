Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs

North Beach Campground is closed for the rest of 2022 after a vehicle accident damaged bridge

Golden Ears backcountry permit holders planning to hike East Canyon Trail are being told to park in the West Canyon parking lot. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

Visitors at Golden Ears Provincial Park will not be able to explore certain areas of the park for the foreseeable future, according to a recent announcement from BC Parks.

On Thursday morning (Aug. 18), Alouette Parks announced on their twitter that the Gold Creek bridge had suffered some structural damage and would no longer be usable until repairs could be made.

North Beach Campground and Gold Creek parking lot at #GoldenEars Park are CLOSED until further notice due to structural damage to the Gold Creek bridge. Day-use passes for Gold Creek parking will not be available until the bridge re-opens. #BCParks — Alouette Parks (@AlouetteParks) August 18, 2022

As a result, visitors are no longer able to access North Beach Campground and Gold Creek parking lot. Day-use passes for the Gold Creek parking lot are also no longer available, and any reservations for the campground are being cancelled and refunded.

Gold Creek Campground, which is located southeast of the Gold Creek bridge, will remain open while repairs are underway. Pedestrians will also still be able to access the bridge, if needed.

According to BC Parks, the bridge damage is a result of a recent motor vehicle accident, although further details were not provided.

No timeline has been announced for the re-opening of the bridge, although park officials have confirmed that North Beach Campground will remain closed for the remainder of the 2022 season.