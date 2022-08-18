Golden Ears backcountry permit holders planning to hike East Canyon Trail are being told to park in the West Canyon parking lot. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

Golden Ears backcountry permit holders planning to hike East Canyon Trail are being told to park in the West Canyon parking lot. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs

North Beach Campground is closed for the rest of 2022 after a vehicle accident damaged bridge

Visitors at Golden Ears Provincial Park will not be able to explore certain areas of the park for the foreseeable future, according to a recent announcement from BC Parks.

On Thursday morning (Aug. 18), Alouette Parks announced on their twitter that the Gold Creek bridge had suffered some structural damage and would no longer be usable until repairs could be made.

As a result, visitors are no longer able to access North Beach Campground and Gold Creek parking lot. Day-use passes for the Gold Creek parking lot are also no longer available, and any reservations for the campground are being cancelled and refunded.

RELATED: Day passes are being checked at Golden Ears Provincial Park

Gold Creek Campground, which is located southeast of the Gold Creek bridge, will remain open while repairs are underway. Pedestrians will also still be able to access the bridge, if needed.

According to BC Parks, the bridge damage is a result of a recent motor vehicle accident, although further details were not provided.

No timeline has been announced for the re-opening of the bridge, although park officials have confirmed that North Beach Campground will remain closed for the remainder of the 2022 season.

RELATED: Golden Ears Provincial Park fully closed due to black bear

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingGolden Ears Provincial ParkHiking

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of Guns’ found guilty of possessing prohibited weapon, device
Next story
B.C. woman charged after man stabbed repeatedly in head at bus stop

Just Posted

Golden Ears backcountry permit holders planning to hike East Canyon Trail are being told to park in the West Canyon parking lot. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)
Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs

Witnesses say bear spray was used to rob a jewellery store in ValleyFair Mall. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Edmonton teen arrested after jewellery store in Maple Ridge mall was robbed

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue assisted a hiker who was stranded on a mountain in Golden Ears Park on Aug. 17, bringing him down with a longline rescue. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Helicopter rescue saves hiker in Golden Ears park

A police incident along 248 Street in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
RCMP converge on Maple Ridge property to investigate possible drug lab