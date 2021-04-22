Stu Burgess is operations manager for Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)

Stu Burgess is operations manager for Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)

Golden Ears park camping to be limited to those in local health region

Fraser Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health now considered one region

Those with camping reservations in the immediate future at Golden Ears Provincial Park may have to change their plans if they reside outside the local health region.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in charge of provincial parks, said it will be adjusting its refund policy to reflect an official announcement expected later this week by the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General limiting nonessential travel until after the May long weekend.

“We are adjusting our refund policy to reflect this decision and will be reaching out directly via email to reservation holders once the orders are made public,” read a statement by the Ministry, adding that BC Parks will continue to adjust to all Provincial Health Officer guidance and provincial orders to keep people safe.

On Monday Premier John Horgan announced people were not to travel outside their local health authority, and that it would to be enforced by police roadside checks starting Friday, April 23.

However, the order was further clarified on Wednesday by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth who explained Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health would be considered a single region for travel restrictions.

Stu Burgess, the operations manager for Golden Ears park, has not been given any direction yet on what is going to happen – in regards to either cancelling reservations already made by those outside the local region, or if the new restrictions will impact day use at the park.

READ MORE: B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

“Alouette Park Management and all other park operators have absolutely no control over the reservations,” explained Burgess, pointing out that reservations go through the BC Parks Discover Camping service.

“We have no further information or direction from BC Parks regarding how they may affect reservations, first-come first-serve camping or day use visitation,” he added.

Currently staff at the park do check the identification of people with reservations to make sure the same person arriving is the same person on the reservation. But, that’s to prevent people from selling their reservations, he said.

And, as of Wednesday, April 21, Burgess noted, they have not been turning away anyone arriving from Kelowna or anywhere else in the province.

Burgess is waiting to learn more about the order on Friday.

READ MORE: Road blocks to enforce B.C. COVID restrictions on recreational travel out of health authority

Last weekend about 7,000 vehicles entered Golden Ears park over Saturday and Sunday and access to both Gold Creek and West Canyon parking had to be closed for four to five hours each day.

However, Burgess noted, the main beach area remained open as parking didn’t reach capacity.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Stabbing reported in downtown Maple Ridge
Next story
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge on Earth Day

Just Posted

Stu Burgess is operations manager for Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)
Golden Ears park camping to be limited to those in local health region

Fraser Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health now considered one region

Police respond to a reported stabbbing near Fletcher Park in Maple Ridge on Wednesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
UPDATE: Stabbing reported in downtown Maple Ridge

Police and ambulance respond to home invasion near Fletcher Park

Masks are now mandatory from Grades 4 to 12. (The News files)
Fraser Health lists three new Maple Ridge schools for COVID-19 exposures

Hammond, Yennadon and Alexander Robinson listed

Dr. Jennifer Mervyn, left, and award-winning author Monique Gray Smith, will be speaking at event. (Facebook/STORM Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows)
Strengthening resiliency in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Free event will be an evening of stories, strategies, and conversations

Flooding along 224 Street in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Flood risk high across the province

Snowpack is high across B.C., warm weather starts spring freshet

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge on Earth Day

Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Playland at the PNE is set to reopen this May, with COVID-19 health and safety measures approved by the province. (Website/Playland)
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

Most Read