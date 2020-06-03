Stu Burgess is with Alouette Park operations manager. (THE NEWS-files)

Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Campgrounds are expected to be at or near capacity at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge for the first camping weekend of the season.

Poor weather last weekend meant that the park wasn’t overly busy with patrons, said Stu Burgess, operations manager with Alouette Park Management, the park operator for both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

But, he said, they are hoping for better weather this weekend and his staff are looking forward to the first weekend of welcoming campers to the park.

READ MORE: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

“We expect the campgrounds to be full or very close to full,” he said.

Golden Ears Provincial Park reopened for day use as of May 14 and the Victoria Day holiday saw lineups at both Golden Ears park and Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

Camping in provincial parks is open to B.C. residents, only, this summer.

 

Most Read