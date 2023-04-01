Golden Ears Provincial Park and Rolley Lake switch to summer hours

Parks are now open until 11 p.m. each day

Golden Ears Provincial Park and Rolley Lake switched over to summer hours on March 31. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

With spring officially underway and the warm weather here to stay, Alouette Parks has announced that both Golden Ears Provincial Park and Rolley Lake have now switched over to summer hours of operation.

Instead of having to exit the parks by 7 p.m., day visitors can now remain there until 11 p.m., allowing people to stay long enough to watch the sunset as the days continue to grow longer.

The main park gate will now remain open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

RELATED: Maple Ridge area parks closures during COVID offers unique wildlife study

Camping is also fully available, with the reservation system allowing spots to be booked up to four months in advance.

According to Alouette Parks, there will be limited first-come first-serve camping sites available at Golden Ears until May 16.

Reservations can be made by visiting camping.bcparks.ca.