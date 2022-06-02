Golden Ears Provincial Park not overly busy Victoria Day long weekend

No lineups at either Golden Ears or Rolley Lake Provincial Park in Mission

The Victoria Day long weekend was busy at both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks – but not overwhelming.

Stu Burgess, operations manager for both parks said about 8,700 vehicles rolled through the gate at Golden Ears between Saturday and Monday of the long weekend.

However, he said, there were no line-ups to get into either park and park staff did not have to close gates and turn people away.

Although he didn’t have numbers for Rolley Lake park, because there is a new counting system at the park, parks staff described the weekend as busy, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Over the weekend there were a couple of minor injuries within the parks, but there were no serious issues that took place, added Burgess.

The campgrounds in Golden Ears and Rolley Lake were booked solid for the long weekend – within one hour after the reservation system opened on March 21.

A new reservation system is in place this year that contains features to make search options more flexible to find and book a campsite.

Last year Golden Ears park had lineups of vehicles trying to gain entry to the park at the start of the long weekend with 3,800 vehicles entering the park on the Saturday and 1,500 at Rolley Lake. However, rain dampened the spirits of park goers, killing attendance for the rest of the weekend.

Burgess expects the day use pass system to be reinstated again this year at the park – in maybe mid to late June – where guests will have to get a pass ahead of time if they want to use the park.

For now, though, no pass is necessary.

“A busy weekend with nice weather for a change – at least for the Saturday and Sunday,” said Burgess about the weekend.

“We’re hoping June brings more sunshine and warmer weather than May did.”