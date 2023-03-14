Golden Ears Provincial Park reopens

In a reply to @AlouetteParks on Twitter, LisaBoBeesa noted that Rolley Lake was pretty for a walk. (@LelesixLisa – Twitter/Special to The News)

Golden Ears Provincial Park is once again open to the public.

The park’s gates were swung open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, after being closed since Thursday, Feb. 23, due to damage from a windstorm and a heavy downfall of snow.

#GoldenEarsPark will reopen tomorrow morning at 7:00am.#RolleyLakePark remains CLOSED due to hazardous road conditions. Updates will be posted once it is safe to enter. — Alouette Parks (@AlouetteParks) March 13, 2023

As of last week there was still about 60 centimetres of snow at Alouette Campground, at the north end of the park, and they were still cleaning up with crews fixing the power as late as Thursday, March 9.

“We had campers arrive as soon as we opened our gates,” said park manager James Hall.

And, he noted, there were a lot more hikers out today, people who are curious about where they can explore.

“There’s still a little bit of snow on the ground but it’s safe for people to travel now,” added Hall.

Rolley Lake Provincial Park remain closed, though, due to hazardous road conditions.

Hall explained that there is still a good 10-15 centimetres on the ground there and he currently has staff on site trying to shovel areas and clean up sticks.

He is going to reassess the conditions at the park with a two-wheel drive to see if people are going to get stuck if they head into lot and he is hoping Rolley Lake park will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 15.

Only three trees came down in Rolley, said Hall, two small trees and one other off the trail.

After this, said Hall, his staff will be getting ready for the summer season. The first big weekend is the Easter long weekend, April 7-9.

“We’re just getting cleaned up and ready to accommodate,” said Hall.