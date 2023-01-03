(Kicking Horse Resort)

(Kicking Horse Resort)

Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

The comprehensive list included 30 locations

In a new survey conducted by TravelMag.org, three Canadian ski resorts located throughout B.C. are among the most expensive in all of North America. These locations include Kicking Horse at Golden, Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere and Fernie Alpine Resort.

As for the criteria, resorts were judged on how much it would cost a couple for lodging and skiing, or just the cost of a room.

As they explained it, “specifically, for each resort the average price two guests would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated. Overall, Canada’s ski resorts are significantly more affordable than those in the U.S.”

Kicking Horse prices are $1,969, including $1,230 for lodging and $739 for lift tickets, Panorama Mountain prices are $1,864, including $1,127 for lodging and $737 for lift tickets, and Alpine Resort in Fernie charges $1,460, including $756 for lodging and $704 for lift tickets.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of FernieGoldenNewsskiing

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to fly: A peek behind the curtain at heli-ski piloting, one of Revelstoke’s biggest industries
Next story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Just Posted

Finley Ludeman in the lead during the final of the 3000m race at the Canada Winter Games Trials in Richmond on Dec. 18. (Racers/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Racers compete for spot on Team BC

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Shooting in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning

The How Curious exhibit at the Maple Ridge Museum, which premiered in September, was one of the seven new temporary exhibits unveiled in 2022. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum puts out call for 2023 members

Mayor Dan Ruimy is looking for the perfect spot to hang a piece by Regan Lundgren, 10. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Students give art to hang in Maple Ridge mayor’s office