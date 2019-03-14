Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Atlas, a one and a half year old golden retriever was lured from his back yard March 8 photo: Facebook

Right now Atlas is on his way home, in the car with Ian and Taylor Galt.

After being contacted by someone over text message demanding the reward, RCMP helped reunite the one and a half year old golden retriever with his family.

Ian credits the reunion to the RCMP.

”There were two new police officers put on the case that had a fondness and commitment to finding our dog,” said Ian.

READ MORE: Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

READ MORE: Kelowna dog trainer weighs in on ecollars after SPCA sends out a warning

Ian says that he thinks the person he was receiving text messages from was a co-worker of the woman who stole Atlas and was actually holding onto him in Penticton.

“It’s unbelievable, we were just at the end our our rope, every day getting inundated with texts message saying come on where’s the money,” said Ian.

Atlas was lured from his yard and taken into a dark coloured SUV March 9. The golden retriever was in a gated back yard in Ian Galt’s yard while his son, and Atlas’ owner, Taylor was out of town for work.

“Over the past few days Kelowna RCMP have received numerous tips from the public and continued to follow up on a number of potential leads,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “While working closely with the complainant, our members were able to track down Atlas’ location and he was returned to his owner just after 4pm this afternoon”.

This investigation remains ongoing, however locating and returning Atlas to his Kelowna home was our first priority and no further updates will be provided at this time.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Taylor Galt with Atlas photo: Taylor Galt

Previous story
UPDATE: Burnett St. considered as housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan
Next story
800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Just Posted

Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Julia Chiasson will be a junior counsellor and role model at The War Amps 2019 B.C. Child Amputee seminar in Richmond

Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

UPDATE: Burnett St. considered as housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis.

Pitt Meadows needs help with flood protection

Fraser Basin Council says dikes are inadequate as risk increases

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

5 to start your day

Chilliwack trustees debate school dress code, housing minister rejects Maple Ridge housing plan and more

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Most Read