Minister Nathan Cullen, Kelly Green and MLA Bob D’Eith tour the ALLCO Hatchery. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Minister Nathan Cullen, Kelly Green and MLA Bob D’Eith tour the ALLCO Hatchery. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Government minister tours Maple Ridge salmon hatchery

Politicians see the ALLCO facility operated by ARMS and Corrections

Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, toured a Maple Ridge salmon hatchery on Monday, July 17.

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS), with partners BC Corrections, hosted a tour of the Rivers Heritage Centre and ALLCO Fish Hatchery. Cullen was joined by parliamentary secretaries Kelly Greene and Fin Donnelly, Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith and Fraser Regional Correctional Centre deputy warden Nor Ljunggren.

ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow, ministry fish conservation biologist Jennifer Sarchuk, and BC Corrections Hatchery Manager Lance DiSalvo presented the project work regarding salmonid species in the Alouette Watershed.

The visit included a tour of the ALLCO Fish Hatchery, where BC Corrections inmates contribute to an outside work program which covers all aspects of hatchery operations year-round.

“This invaluable community service has been running for over 40 years, and to date, over 60 million salmon have been raised,” said Sparrow. “The hatchery receives Fisheries and Oceans Canada guidance and funding.”

READ ALSO: Homicide team called to Abbotsford after body found in home

The minister and other guests were also shown the operations of the fish fence in the South Alouette River and the mitigating role it plays, as there is currently no fish passage over the Alouette Dam.

“Sockeye salmon are met with the fish fence during their upstream travel, and guided into a fish trap where they are sampled and netted into a truck and trailer for transport around Alouette Dam and put into the reservoir to complete their life cycle,” Sparrow said.

The tour ended back at the Rivers Heritage Centre where the Alouette Reservoir Nutrient Restoration Program was showcased through a short video. That program has led to a healthier ecosystem in the reservoir through nutrient applications that stimulate the growth of food resources for fish.

READ ALSO: ARMS celebrating 30th anniversary year in 2023

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservationmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSalmon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More military expected to deploy to help B.C. wildfire fight, minister says

Just Posted

Minister Nathan Cullen, Kelly Green and MLA Bob D’Eith tour the Allco Hatchery. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Government minister tours Maple Ridge salmon hatchery

The scene at the fire on June 10. (Traci Walton/Special to The News)
Cause of apartment fires in Maple Ridge last month still undetermined

Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre stands in front of one of his murals on the south wall of the Golden Ears Pump Station. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Katzie artist unveils murals on new Maple Ridge pump station

This toy ladybug got fixed at the Repair Cafe on Saturday. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Lots of new people introduced to Maple Ridge’s repair cafes