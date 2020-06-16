Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Restoring wild salmon stocks and improving habitat across B.C. are the focus of new projects jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments.
Funding for seven projects will total $3 million over five years under the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF), according to a release by Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, and B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham.
In the wake of the Big Bar landslide last year which decimated early salmon runs in the upper Fraser watersheds, habitat work, infrastructure, and hatchery enhancement will increasingly be looked at for solutions.
“Helping B.C.’s wild salmon population recover is a monumental task, but the commitment and partnership among First Nations, scientists, governments, and people who care about these iconic fish is unwavering,” Minister Jordan said.
“These projects will help salmon get upstream to reach their spawning grounds, provide us with new information about their habits and populations, and contribute to our on-going efforts to have healthy salmon populations in the Pacific.”
Both levels of government are working on projects to address and reverse salmon stocks declines, and emergency conservation enhancement measures, like intensified hatchery work, will be considered.
These new projects are also expected to help B.C.’s economic recovery from COVID-19.
The next round of funding applications for BCSRIF will be accepted as of July 15. More at www.bcsrif.ca
