Government review of The Mods in Maple Ridge still pending

Inside one of the rooms at Royal Crescent supportive housing in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Three months after the provincial government ordered a review of modular housing facilities for the homeless population in Maple Ridge, the work has yet to begin.

Diedra Lucas, who had lived on the streets in Maple Ridge, posted a list of 22 people she knew personally who had died at the Royal Crescent modular housing facility run by Coast Mental Health. The facility was designed to house people who had been living at the Anita Place Tent City.

Lucas’ list offered often shocking and tragic details of the circumstances of the deaths of people who were housed there, and her posts were corroborated by residents. They alleged more should have been done to help the residents who died, and their stories contradict presence of “wraparound services” the shelter operators said they would provide.

The News published an interview with Lucas and others on March 7. The next day, Attorney General and Housing Minister David Eby announced the provincial government would be conducting a review.

Mayor Mike Morden welcomed the review, at the time saying: “Our hope is that this review will provide an honest needs assessment to determine appropriate supports required at the new facility. This will ensure the best possible outcomes for the operator, the residents, as well the neighbourhood.”

Three months later, the government has determined what will be investigated, but has yet to choose the party to do the job.

“BC Housing has completed a scope of work to support the review of Royal Crescent operations and is in the process of selecting a third-party consultant,” said Tim Chamberlin, senior communications advisor for BC Housing.

He said the review will include examining current practices, seeking input from residents, community members, the City of Maple Ridge, and Fraser Health Authority, and gathering recommendations for this site. A timeline for the review will be determined after a consultant is hired. Once the review is complete, a report with any recommendations will be released publicly.

“We take any allegations or complaints regarding safety of residents very seriously,” he said. “The review is our commitment to due diligence in response to community concerns regarding the operation of the building. We want to ensure the operator, Coast Mental Health, is being provided with the support and resources.”

Coast Mental Health was recently given exemplary standing with Accreditation Canada – a national standards agency in health care.