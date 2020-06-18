Workers organize carts full of plants at DeVry Greenhouses on April 22, 2020. The provincial government has made it easier for people to find and learn about jobs in the agricultural sector with its new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector. (Jenna Hauck/Progress file)

Government website connects people with agricultural jobs in B.C.

B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector showcases job vacancies, provides support for employers

Greenhouse worker. Dairy herdsman. Farm manager.

These are some of the agricultural jobs listed via the government’s B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector.

The new online resource makes it easier to learn about jobs and careers in agriculture, while providing farmers, seafood businesses and food processors with a one-stop shop to support their hiring and planning needs.

The new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector will showcase current job vacancies throughout the province, including those for crop harvesters, agrologists, large machinery operators and marketing specialists.

The site also has sector-specific information and guidance to support businesses as they adapt their recruitment and human resource management in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

“Many British Columbians are passionate about buying local and are looking towards careers in the agricultural, seafood and food processing sectors. We are making it easier for employers and employees to connect so we can fill vacancies and get more British Columbians working to put fresh and local food on our tables,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“At the same time, we recognize the workforce challenges brought on by COVID-19 and are helping to address the need to establish a secure agricultural labour force so we can generate economic activity and maintain food security in our communities.”

The site will connect to agriculture, food processing, aquaculture and marine fisheries jobs posted on Work BC, industry sites and the BC Food and Beverage websites. It will also be a centralized source to find information and tools provided by B.C.’s industry groups.

The B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector site can be found at: www.bcagjobs.gov.bc.ca.

 

Employment

Most Read