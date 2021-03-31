Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens to a question during the daily briefing at a mass vaccination centre in Toronto on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens to a question during the daily briefing at a mass vaccination centre in Toronto on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Governments investing in new vaccine-manufacturing plant in Toronto

The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines

The governments of Canada and Ontario say they will help fund construction of a new influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government will spend $415 million in the partnership with Sanofi Pasteur Ltd.

Champagne says the pandemic has taught all countries that they need to have domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will contribute $55 million to the project.

Sanofi will provide more than $455 million as well as create and maintain 1,225 jobs in Canada.

The company will also invest at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development.

The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects teens as young as 12
Next story
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving

Just Posted

Disappointed patrons of Gratia Bakery and Cafe and other restaurants in Maple Ridge found indoor dining closed on Tuesday morning, said manager Eugene Kwon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge restaurants forced to turn away indoor diners

New public health orders tough on small businesses, say managers

About 15 minutes after this photo was taken with his dog Chiu Chiu on the Fraser River near Derby Reach Park on Thursday, March 25, Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang ended up in the chilly water (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man saved from hypothermia searching for his rescuers

Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang wants to say thanks

The Maple Ridge fire department responded to the incident. (THE NEWS/files)
Mother and children escape raging townhouse fire in Maple Ridge

Working fire alarms alerted them to the blaze

Firearms and narcotics were seized. (RCMP/Special to Black Press)
Thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl, meth in Ridge Meadows RCMP bust

Langley man facing charges after drug investigation in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Staff members from the Westminster Savings downtown Maple Ridge location including from left – Kim Borthwick, branch manager Shiela Guinan and Parita Patel – hand Ineke Boekhorst, with the Starfish Pack Program, a cheque for $2,300. (Special to The News)
Thousands donated to help hungry students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Westminster Savings staff raised the money for the Starfish Pack Program

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Alberta is the second province to bring in a law that could help people at risk of domestic violence learn about an intimate partner’s criminal record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta brings in Clare’s Law to allow access to intimate partner’s violent history

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner

(Metro Creative photo)
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

Patsy Lesiuk died at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on March 11. She became infected with COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital in February. Photo: Courtesy the Lesiuk family
Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

According to a press release, Fraser Health’s online booking tool is going through “important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition to the provincial online booking and registration system set to launch on April 6.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Shorter hours for online COVID vaccine booking as Fraser Health moves to provincial system

Online booking still available, just not during day with transition to ‘Get Vaccinated’ system

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

Most Read