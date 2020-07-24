Grant Narrows Regional Park open to the public

The park gate will be open daily from dawn until dusk

The gate to Grant Narrows Regional Park has been locked since May 8. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

The gate to Grant Narrows Regional Park is now open.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said the park is now open to the public daily from dawn until dusk and will be locked overnight.

However, because there is still no operator for the site, boat rentals and concessions will not be available.

The gate leading to the park’s day area and boat launch had been locked since May 8, when the Katzie Development Limited Partnership left the site because of liability issues and the absence of an operating agreement with the province.

Stacey Goulding, director of lands, resources and economic development with the Katzie First Nation, explained that the docks at Grant Narrows Park were “unstable”, “in a state of disrepair”, and basically unsafe for the public to use.

“It’s a huge liability risk for the business operating on that site,” she said of the KDLP.

They were also notified by the province in November that in order for the KDLP to get a tenure back for operation of the park, tenures with the City of Pitt Meadows and the Vancouver Port Authority needed to be renewed. Only then could the province provide them with a sub-tenure, which, Goulding had said, was how it worked in the past.

But, she said, nothing happened, and without an agreement they were unable to repair the docks.

Katzie First Nation took control of operations in the park just before Canada Day, 2011.

The ministry is actively in discussions with the District of Pitt Meadows, the owner of the road and boat launch, and others regarding the long-term management of the site, noted the spokesperson.

They are also in regular contact with the Katzie First Nations.

“The ministry is working on an approach to removing any safety-related issues associated with historic and/or illegal docks and wharves,” added the spokesperson.

“This will likely include partial or full removal of these structures.”

The ministry is not aware of any current plans to replace or upgrade the docks or wharves at the site.

