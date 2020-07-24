The gate to Grant Narrows Regional Park has been locked since May 8. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Grant Narrows Regional Park open to the public

The park gate will be open daily from dawn until dusk

The gate to Grant Narrows Regional Park is now open.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said the park is now open to the public daily from dawn until dusk and will be locked overnight.

However, because there is still no operator for the site, boat rentals and concessions will not be available.

The gate leading to the park’s day area and boat launch had been locked since May 8, when the Katzie Development Limited Partnership left the site because of liability issues and the absence of an operating agreement with the province.

READ MORE: Pitt Lake cabin owners – only – allowed access to Grant Narrows Park boat launch

Stacey Goulding, director of lands, resources and economic development with the Katzie First Nation, explained that the docks at Grant Narrows Park were “unstable”, “in a state of disrepair”, and basically unsafe for the public to use.

“It’s a huge liability risk for the business operating on that site,” she said of the KDLP.

They were also notified by the province in November that in order for the KDLP to get a tenure back for operation of the park, tenures with the City of Pitt Meadows and the Vancouver Port Authority needed to be renewed. Only then could the province provide them with a sub-tenure, which, Goulding had said, was how it worked in the past.

RELATED: Katzie First Nation taking over Grant Narrows park

But, she said, nothing happened, and without an agreement they were unable to repair the docks.

Katzie First Nation took control of operations in the park just before Canada Day, 2011.

The ministry is actively in discussions with the District of Pitt Meadows, the owner of the road and boat launch, and others regarding the long-term management of the site, noted the spokesperson.

They are also in regular contact with the Katzie First Nations.

“The ministry is working on an approach to removing any safety-related issues associated with historic and/or illegal docks and wharves,” added the spokesperson.

“This will likely include partial or full removal of these structures.”

The ministry is not aware of any current plans to replace or upgrade the docks or wharves at the site.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

parksPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says
Next story
Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

Just Posted

Grant Narrows Regional Park open to the public

The park gate will be open daily from dawn until dusk

Starting July 27, visitors must have a day pass for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Those who don’t have a pass will be denied entry

WEATHER: Chance of showers in the offing

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows gardens may get a little sprinkling overnight and into Friday morning

Visitors to Whonnock Lake on Sunday forced to use dirty toilets

Only two portable toilets available for visitors to the Maple Ridge beach

Maple Ridge firefighters support 27th Burn Camp Kick Off

More than $200,000 has been raised to support kids camp

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

Elderly man taken to hospital after early morning fire in Langley

Multi-use building on 57A Ave near 198 Street caught fire shortly after 2 a.m.

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Nelson residents leave a light on to honour dead Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Man dies during BASE jump from Hope Mountain

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name, an experienced BASE jumper who passed away July 15

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Most Read