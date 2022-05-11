Grant to help vulnerable Katzie and Pitt Meadows residents in an emergency

The joint-grant was provided through the province’s UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George says grant will ensure the safety and compassionate care of the most vulnerable in the community. (The News files)

A grant has been jointly given to the City of Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation to help the most vulnerable residents during an emergency.

The Emergency Support Services, ESS, grant worth $50,000 will fund planning for a specialized reception centre with resources and equipment to assist and look after anyone with disabilities or living with vulnerabilities such as taking medications, using oxygen or CPAP machines.

“Last year’s emergencies including the pandemic, heat dome and atmospheric rivers, which resulted in localized flooding, demonstrate the importance of being prepared,” said City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“This funding is critical to providing the equipment and training necessary to ensure the safety and needs of vulnerable populations in our communities during future extreme weather events and other emergencies,” he added.

“We are proud of this inclusive emergency response project in collaboration with the City of Pitt Meadows, specifically the leadership of Barbara Morgan,” elaborated Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George.

“This joint project will ensure the safety and compassionate care of our most vulnerable community members in both of our communities.”

The ESS program is administered by local governments with the help of volunteers to provide essential short-term resources to residents in the event of an emergency like a house fire, flood, or earthquake. Supports can include food, clothing, group lodging, family reunification, emotional support and more, depending on the scale of the emergency.

For more information or to volunteer with Pitt Meadows ESS, go to pittmeadows.ca/ess.

