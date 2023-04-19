Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

Fire sparked in Strathcona Park

  • Apr. 19, 2023 4:05 p.m.
  • News

Story via Kamloops This Week.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire in Strathcona Park, the West End of the city.

The blaze is burning on the hillside above the Summit Connector and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been reports of power outages, as well, with BC Hydro reporting almost 4,000 customers are without electricity.

As of 3:10 p.m., it appeared as though firefighters were getting a handle on the blaze, attacking it from homes above and from the West End street access below.

Kamloops Fire Rescue requested support from the BC Wildfire Service, which sent ground crews to the fire.

“Support has been requested. So, we do have some personnel on site supporting them, but they are the lead agency on that fire,” said Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

bcwildfirefirefightersKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. NDP outhustle political opposition – combined – in donations
Next story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge stabbing result of targeted home invasion

Just Posted

The room was packed at the new Albion Community Centre for the Climate Action Summit.(Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Municipal leadership and climate change discussed at Maple Ridge summit

Thomas Haney Secondary is putting on the musical <em>Beauty and the Beast</em>. (thsssightlinetheatre Instagram/Special to The News)
Belle and the Beast coming to a stage in Maple Ridge

Police on scene Monday, near the southeast entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Person found dead was a Maple Ridge homeless man

Mayor Nicole MacDonald and the rest of Pitt Meadows city council voted not to become a funding partner in the Harris Road underpass project during the April 18 council meeting. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
City of Pitt Meadows votes not to become a funding partner in underpass project

Pop-up banner image