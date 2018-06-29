Great job market for Maple Ridge summer students

Students looking for jobs will find a hot job market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

The job market is hot for summer students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“It looks good this year, there’s lots of jobs out there,” said Angela Williams of the Work BC Employment Services Centre in Maple Ridge. “And they’re not always minimum wage jobs either.”

She said the sales and service industry in particular struggles to find employees, so businesses like 7-Eleven corner stores, Jysk furniture and Haney Builders Supplies are all good examples of businesses which will often be hiring.

Williams said some employees will be eligible for wage subsidies. Those who have been eligible for employment insurance benefits in the past, or someone who has accessed skills training but needs work experience, may be able to apply for a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of their wage. That can be a big assistance in getting employment.

“It helps significantly,” said Williams. “It’s very attractive to the employer.”

These are the kinds of questions her staff can help answer, and their facilitators can help students in their job search.

Williams said the unemployment rate in B.C. is low – lowest of all the provinces at 4.8 per cent in May, and below the national average of 5.8 per cent.

The unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 years was 7.6 per cent in May in B.C., which was down 1.1 per percentage points from the previous month, with 1,300 new full-time positions and 2,800 new part-time positions according to BC Stats.

Youth unemployment was also down almost two per cent compared with May 2017.

“Most people who want to be working are working,” said Williams.

Although many students, both high school and post secondary, are only looking for summer work, Williams said her agency looks at jobs as permanent positions, if not always full-time.

Many students, she said, work full-time over the summer, and then go part-time once school is back in session.

“Very often they can sustain that employment,” said Williams. “They’re seeking those jobs they can sustain.”

Williams said people should access BC Jobs through the Work BC website. They can register online, drop in at #170-22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd., e-mail info@workbcmapleridge.ca or call 604-466-4622.