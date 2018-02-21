Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

The Passenger Transportation Board has approved Greyhound’s proposal to eliminate nine routes across B.C.

The bus company has said it can no longer subsidize losses on unprofitable routes with revenue from the more profitable routes in the province.

In a decision posted online Wednesday, the board said it can’t force a private business to suffer “significant financial losses indefinitely.”

“Greyhound said that if it eliminates 1.6 million scheduled miles, it can continue to provide 3.7 million scheduled miles of passenger bus service in central and southern B.C.,” the decision reads.

Among the changes Greyhound is also ending its Highway 3 route from Osoyoos to Vancouver — eliminating service in Keremeos, Hedley, Princeton, Eastgate and Manning Park.

Greyhound has said the nine routes set to be eliminated on May 31 have seen a 30-per-cent decrease in ridership over the last five years, amounting to a loss of $35,000 per day.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

Just Posted

City, province still have differences over design for Haney Bypass

Maple Ridge thoroughfare a two-phase process, intersections first, then widening

Maple Ridge couple sees their family win Winter Olympic gold

Duane and Trish Sharpe in South Korea to watch niece Cassie Sharpe take the podium

Disney TV series shot in Maple Ridge

The first season of Fast Layne was on location at Lougheed Tire

Maple Ridge drafting new business sign bylaw

Addressing everything from sandwich boards to inflatable characters

Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

Workers’ Compensation Board serves notices of claim

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Police zero in on Vancouver park in search of missing mom

Evidence shows Su Yi Liang’s car in the parking lot of New Brighton Park on Jan. 8

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

Most Read