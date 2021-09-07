(File photo)

(File photo)

Grizzly bear activity forces closure of 11 trails near Whistler

Early fall is feeding time for the bears who need to put on weight for the winter season

An increase in grizzly bear activity has closed 11 trails near Whistler until Sept. 11.

The municipality said that the closure is intended to minimize any interactions between grizzlies and humans, especially when the bears are more active in the early fall.

“The alpine areas of Mount Sproatt and Rainbow Lake provide ideal foraging habitat for the Grizzly Bears, especially in late summer/ early fall when the bears are entering the hyperphagia period,” the municipality stated.

“This is when the bears need to feed continuously in order to prepare for winter hibernation. Human interactions during this time cause disruptions to their feeding which can lead to aggressive behaviour.”

The trails being closed are:

  • Rainbow Lake Hiking Trail (above Flank Trail)
  • Hanging Lake Camping area
  • Into the Mystic (above Less Trail)
  • On the Rocks
  • With A Twist
  • Pot of Gold
  • Ninja Loop
  • Upper Lord of the Squirrels
  • Happy Hour
  • Last Call
  • Rush Hour

The province is home to about 15,000 grizzly bears, which is a quarter of the North American population. Some, including those in the Whistler area, are listed as a threatened group.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
Video campaign aimed at Canada’s newcomers hopes to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Just Posted

David Linde’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,000. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Athlete to run 24 hours in Maple Ridge to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall (right) posed with mascots Pee and Poo during Metro Vancouver’s Meet Your Local Leader event at the Fair at the PNE. The program, which connected residents from across the region with local leaders, was part of the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit that wrapped up Sept. 6. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows had presence at PNE

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Early morning hike up the mountain

(Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches survey to host activities for Community Foundation month