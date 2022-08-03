BC Wildfire Ground Crews (BC Wildfire Service)

Ground crews cannot access most ‘aggressive’ area of Nohomin Creek wildfire

The blaze grew 500 ha yesterday

The northwest corner of the Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown by around 500 hectares over the last day.

The fire is now expected to be 3,700ha in size.

As of the morning of Aug. 3, it is suspected to be human-caused and remains under investigation.

The growth is all contained in upslope regions within the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park and is moving west away from any communities. In this area, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain that ground crews cannot access.

Further growth is expected today, in the far northwest area of the wildfire.

Increased winds are forecast which may cause aggressive fire behaviour, potentially resulting in highly-visible smoke from surrounding communities.

There are 65 firefighters and ten helicopters working to manage the wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service ground crews are working through the hot and dry conditions to dig trenches, lay hose and put out hot spots. They have to take frequent breaks to manage heat exhaustion.

The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is closed due to the blaze.

There are evacuation alerts in place for the the Lytton First Nation and the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfire

Previous story
B.C. wildfire season intensifies with 91 active blazes, 5 of note
Next story
Local dairy farmers donate $50K to B.C. food banks amid spiking need

Just Posted

Maple Ridge resident Rob Payne, seen here on the banks of the Alouette River on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was one of several people who came to the aid of a father and son when they ended up in the water on Sunday. Payne said it appeared the father was trying to save his son when he ended up on the river bottom. (Special to Black Press media)
A ‘collective effort’ rescued a man from Alouette River in Maple Ridge on Sunday

Double Overtime is playing tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Pitt Meadows Spirit Square. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Funk and soul band to serenade audience in Pitt Meadows

The Alouette River Management Society is holding and event to teach people about pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. (ARMS Facebook/Special to the News)
Learn about local pollinators in Maple Ridge

Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE **MANDATORY CREDIT**
Data ‘fragments’ can’t identify Dutch man as Amanda Todd’s extortionist, says defence

Pop-up banner image