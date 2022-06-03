Group operating supported housing facilities in Maple Ridge gets highest accreditation

Government review of Royal Crescent mods, and the deaths there, has not started

The organization that runs three supported housing facilities in Maple Ridge, dealing with the street population, has been recognized with the highest-level accreditation.

The recognition comes months after a government-ordered review of its operations, and accusations that the mortality rates in its facilities are too high.

Coast Mental Health recently was given exemplary standing with Accreditation Canada – a national standards agency in health care. CEO Darrell Burnham explained the organization first became accredited in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2012 that it accomplished exemplary standing. After reviews in 2016 and then again this year, the Coast Mental Health has again been given exemplary standing again, making it three straight.

Burnham said the accreditation is voluntary, as a way for he and the board of directors to know that the organization is following best practices.

“We’re really thrilled – we work hard to ensure we have quality services everywhere,” he said.

He said Accreditation Canada does a week-long review of its operations, and toured 26 sites either in person or via Zoom. They conduct staff surveys, look at standards such as infection control and safety and more.

In Maple Ridge, they toured Garibaldi Ridge and Alouette Heights supportive housing facilities.

Royal Crescent Modular Housing was in the news in March, after a woman who used to live on the streets, and still has friends that are, blew the whistle on 22 deaths that she could remember there over the past two years.

Diedra Lucas offered an insider’s view of the facilities, saying there is not the wraparound supports promised when the facilities opened. Her accusations were supported by current residents and others who know them.

Within days of her story making the news, Attorney General David Eby announced there would be an independent review of Royal Crescent.

Almost three months later, that review has still not happened.

Burnham acknowledged people have died by overdose or through medical situations.

“There have been more deaths than I would like,” he said.

Burnham does not believe that there was an issue with staff. Their job supporting people suffering mental illness and addiction is tough, he said.

“I think our average client has more complex problems today than ever before.”

He said they have had residents with terminal illness, and that statistically, time living on the streets shortens people’s life spans.

“The facility ends of being end-of-life care for some folks,” he said.

“If we can support clients better, we’ll be pleased to do that.”

He said there are nurse visits to all three sites, but clinical support is still an issue. There is also a psychiatrist who helps those battling mental health problems.

He spoke about a resident who was engulfed in flames, and died from his burns. He said staff responded appropriately.

“It was a sad and tragic situation. It was traumatic for staff,” he said. “We try not to have a blaming culture. We look at what we could have done better.”

He said better facilities are needed, and a new building is coming. It also will be run by Burnham’s group.

The B.C. government announced new purpose-built supportive homes, located on lots 11685-11695 Fraser St. and 11686 224th St. The project will provide 52 new units of permanent housing with supports for people currently living in the temporary housing at Royal Crescent.

He said the project should be completed at the end of this year.