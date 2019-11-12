Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

A group of people seen on top of thin ice at Joffre Lakes on Nov. 10, 2019. (Whistler RCMP) A group of people seen on top of thin ice at Joffre Lakes on Nov. 10, 2019. (Whistler RCMP)

Whistler RCMP are urging outdoor enthusiasts to stay off icy lakes or risk falling in.

The warning comes after a group of at least seven people were spotted walking on Joffre Lakes near Whistler on Friday, Mounties said in a tweet.

“Please don’t do this, it hasn’t been cold enough and the ice hasn’t got thick enough, it’s not ready yet,” the tweet reads.

Ice must be at least 10 centimetres thick in order for it to be walked on or used for ice-fishing, advises AdventureSmart, an organization which works to educate people on outdoor safety.

ALSO READ: Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

Five people drowned in B.C. while doing winter activities from 2007 to 2016, according to the latest statistics from the B.C. Coroners Service. The data did not specify details surrounding these deaths.

If you or someone you’re with falls through ice on top a body of water the group suggests the following steps:

Do not panic. Your clothing will trap air and keep you buoyant. Turn towards the direction you came from and place your hands and arms flat on the unbroken surface. Kick your feet and try to push yourself up on top of the unbroken ice on your stomach, like a seal. Once you are lying on the ice, don’t stand up. Roll away from the break until you are on solid ice.

The recommended min depth for activities on new, clear, hard ice:

7 cm (3 in) or less STAY OFF

10cm (4 in)ice 🎣, walking, x-country skiing

12cm (5 in)one snowmobile/ATV

20-30cm (8-12 in) 1 🚗 /Sm truck

30-38cm (12-15 in)1 med truck (pickup or van)https://t.co/1M8Z8EMaa4 pic.twitter.com/U3V9nQtj89 — BC AdventureSmart (@BCAdvSmart) November 11, 2019

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.