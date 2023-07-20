Guiding the growth of Maple Ridge for almost two decades

Director of planning Chuck Goddard announces he will be leaving city hall

Director of planning Chuck Goddard is leaving the City of Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Chuck Goddard has overseen the growth in Maple Ridge like a parent raising a child.

The city’s director of planning is leaving city hall after 18 years, and those have been like dog years in the growth of this city.

His job has been to oversee the planning department, and generally manage the burgeoning growth of the city

Goddard started his career as a planner in Surrey in 1990, and also worked in Port Coquitlam for a decade, before arriving as an experienced planner in Maple Ridge in 2005. He had worked at city halls where development was always on the agenda, and was ready for the population explosion at his new home.

The population of Maple Ridge was approximately 68,000 people when he arrived, and it will be an estimated 95,000 when he leaves next month.

“We’ve certainly grown tremendously – we were probably 40 per cent smaller back then,” he said.

Goddard describes a change from a small city with lots of single family subdivisions, to a urban centre attracting larger developers with sophisticated multi-family projects that include commercial elements. He’s been dealing with towers. There are also more environmental protections, watercourse setbacks and other complications for planners to consider.

Goddard and his team developed area plans, including visions for the Town Centre, Albion, and the Lougheed Corridor.

“They set the guidance for how an area would develop out,” he explained.

As the city’s approving officer, his job has been to make sure subdivisions conform to all local bylaws and provincal legislation.

He has watched Silver Valley, which was only a plan when he arrived, become a popular neighbourhood. Commercial nodes to serve the population are just now starting to be created.

“A lot of people now love Silver Valley, and love living there,” he said.

He is also seen the Town Centre Area Plan, which was first adopted in 2008, starting to take shape, and believes the redevelopment of the core will be transformative for the city.

“It’s never as quick as you want, but there’s been a lot of development,” he said. “It takes a lot of time, and like it or not, we are influenced by the market. The private sector will build it.”

He said the city purchasing the log sort site along the Fraser River will provide a link between the municipal hall and downtown/224th Street area, to the river shoreline, and even the Kanaka Creek Riverfront trail. He called the development of that site, likely into a public green space, a “wonderful opportunity” for the city.

Goddard said the challenge for city hall in the future will be to manage the increasing pace of development.

“Growth is coming, and it’s coming at a fast pace in the entire region,” he said. “The challenge will be growth, and a lot of experienced people have left the city in the past six months or so.”

Christine Carter, who was the general manager of planning and development, and his boss, was let go earlier this year in a city hall shakeup that saw three senior managers leave.

Goddard offered no insight into the changes at city hall. Asked why he’s leaving, and he gives a simple “It’s time.”

Goddard said there has been significant turnover recently, including people he has worked with through most or all of his time. He’s now 60 years old, and said it’s “time to do something different.” He will consider getting into consulting work.

“It’s been a good career,” he said. “It’s been a great community, and it’s got a great future, and one of the challenges will be to protect the things that people love here.”

Former mayor Ernie Daykin said Goddard is a friend to this day, and remembers when Maple Ridge recruited him.

“It was a win for the city of Maple Ridge when we hired him,” he said. “He had a 20 or 30 year vision for the community, while some politicians have a four-year vision – worrying about the next election.”

He called him approachable and engaging, but someone at city hall who would “stick to his guns.”

“I really enjoyed working with him, and he did a lot of good helping the city grow – especially the downtown,” said Daykin.

Another former mayor and community builder, Gordy Robson, also remains Goddard’s friend.

“He’s been a pillar of our community for 20 years,” Robson said of Goddard. “He knows more about planning in Maple Ridge than any living person. It’s a great loss to the city.”