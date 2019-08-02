Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case at South Surrey border crossing

Counts still outstanding in connection with Peace Arch Park operation

A 62-year-old Vancouver man, accused of involvement in an operation smuggling Chinese migrants into Canada through Peace Arch Park, has pleaded guilty to four out of seven charges against him.

The National Post reported that Michael Kong pleaded guilty to the charges during his appearance in B.C. Provincial Court in Richmond on July 29.

The guilty plea was entered just before a trial on the charges was set to begin. One of the remaining charges is still in dispute and could proceed to trial, and a sentencing hearing is not expected to be scheduled until that count is resolved.

Kong was arrested last September and charged under section 117 of the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with seven counts related to human smuggling between 2014 and 2015, allegedly involving 34 migrants.

Canadian Border Services Agency investigators allege that an operation in which Chinese nationals flew to the U.S. on valid travel visas – then were transported to Peace Arch Park, where they were guided across the border to waiting vehicles – may have smuggled more than 900 migrants into Canada between 2011 and 2016.

Of these, approximately 300 are believed to have filed refugee claims in Canada.

Previous story
Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Just Posted

RMMBA to host the bantam AAA provincials

Tournament runs Aug. 8-11 in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge director delves deep into the brain of Edgar Allan Poe

Unique immersive interactive play where everyone sees a different show

Ridge Meadows Mounties seek public’s help finding missing person

Maple Ridge resident last seen in Downtown Eastside

Tent city cabin torn down

Maple Ridge cabins removed as residents depart

Four abandoned kittens almost ready for adoption

The kittens were discovered in a box in Hammond

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

High-risk sex offender back in custody after hiding out in Stanley Park

Dale Rolland Alexander had walked away from his halfway house in Vancouver

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

Most Read