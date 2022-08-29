(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Guilty plea on multiple charges in death of Harrison Mills boy

Sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 8

An individual has pleaded guilty to charges associated with the 2021 death of an 11-year-old Harrison Mills boy.

The accused pleaded guilty in Chilliwack provincial court on Aug. 26 to manslaughter and “discharging an air gun with intent to wound,” according to Court Services Online records.

A sentencing hearing including a pre-sentence report is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Neither the accused nor the victim can be named due to a publication ban.

RELATED: Harrison Mills boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

In Feb. 2021, the Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service with a medical emergency involving the boy, who was hospitalized due to extensive injuries and later died.

IHIT was called in to take over the investigation.

– with files from Grace Kennedy

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizcrimeHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shell Canada signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Flag raised on Parliament Hill to honour residential school survivors

Just Posted

The first annual Haney Block Party included rock climbing, an inflatable obstacle course, and many other family-friendly activities. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
First annual Haney Block Party brings the Maple Ridge community together

Onyeka Dozie is running for city council with the team A Better Maple Ridge and mayoralty candidate Dan Ruimy. (Contributed)
Afro Gala co-founder announces he will run for Maple Ridge city council

Jaime Perrault (right) helped Canada’s Women’s U-17 team finish third at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship. (Ed Perrault Twitter/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows teen joins Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Youth Team

The Better Maple Ridge team includes Dan Ruimy, Korleen Carreras, Sunny Schiller, Onyeka Dozie, and Jenny Tan. (Special to The News)
Candidates form A Better Maple Ridge team

Pop-up banner image