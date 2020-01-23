Photo by Dale Klippenstein.

Teen gunmen arrested after holdup at illegal cannabis shop in Abbotsford

Two men demanded cash and weed before taking off on foot

Two 18-year-old males have been arrested for sticking up an unlicensed dispensary and taking off with cash and marijuana.

Around 8 p.m., Jan. 22, the two suspects concealing their faces entered the business, pulled guns, demanded weed and money and took off on foot.

Abbotsford police officers were able to quickly locate and arrest and the two young men without further incident. They remain in custody.

Last night, police executed a search warrant on at least one house, where two firearms and stolen property were recovered.

RELATED: Masked men rob licensed grow-op in Abbotsford

RELATED: Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

Just Posted

Hall Of Fame induction is a feather in the cap, says proud Walker Sr.

Son will be inducted into hall of fame with 76.6 percent of vote

Possibility of flooding after heavy rains predicted for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Rain supposed to ease in the afternoon

BC Summer Games organizers to hold big volunteer drive Saturday

Save On Foods locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have info booths

Condo project takes a step after a year’s delay

Maple Ridge wanted to wait until transit study done

Road repairs winding down on Maple Ridge road

New storm sewer connection installed

VIDEO: Driver tries to cross Port Mann Bridge with only three working wheels

Wheel appears to not be moving at all

Teen gunmen arrested after holdup at illegal cannabis shop in Abbotsford

Two men demanded cash and weed before taking off on foot

Risk to Canadians of Chinese coronavirus low, health minister says

Five or six people are being monitored in Canada, including at least one in Vancouver

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

VIDEO: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Most Read