Guns and drugs seized from vehicle after police stop in Maple Ridge

Derek Kilimnik is due in court Thursday, July 27

Multiple guns in addition to methamphetamine and fentanyl were discovered in a vehicle after police stopped a known offender from driving.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Specialized Response Team’s, (SRT), Crime Reduction Unit, (CRU), was doing proactive patrols on July 13, when they saw a person known to them driving a vehicle. The officers knew, from previous interactions with the individual, that he was prohibited from driving, so they stopped his vehicle to make an arrest.

While they were arresting the man, police noticed a firearm in the vehicle and conducted a search. That search resulted in the seizure of a total of fire firearms, ammunition, and “a large quantity” of what police believe to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is a great example of the proactive work done by SRT and CRU every day,” said Sgt. Crystal Heisler with the Ridge Meadows detachment. “CRU is tactically driven to target known offenders and this seizure shows the results of their hard work,” she added.

Derek Kilimnik, 40, of Maple Ridge, has been charged with one count of Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and one count of Unlawful Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

More charges are anticipated as the investigation continues, said Heisler. Although, she said, no further information is available at this time.

Kilimnik is remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, July 27 in Port Coquitlam.

