Weapons and replicas seized at a Langley home during a Surrey RCMP raid on Oct. 10, 2019.

Guns, crossbows, swords, ammo seized in raid on Fraser Valley home

Weapons also included stun guns and replica firearms

Handguns, body armour, stolen cars, and three crossbows were found when Surrey RCMP raided a Langley house earlier this month as part of a fraud investigation.

On oct. 10, the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 7500 block of 202A Street in the Willoughby area.

The officers were working on a fraud case, and information from CRU and other officers led them to the home.

Inside, they did find fraud evidence, said Const. Richard Wright, a spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP.

They also found:

• Two loaded firearms

• Two replica handguns

• Three crossbows

• Three sets of body armour

• Ammunition

• Six stolen vehicles

• Multiple conducted energy weapons, also known as Tasers or stun guns

• Swords, brass knuckles, and various other weapons

The only real firearms are the two rifles at the bottom of the photo, noted Wright. The handguns and shotgun are replicas.

He noted that crossbows are considering sporting equipment and are not regulated.

“It would still be quite intimidating,” said Wright.

There were nine people inside the home when police arrived. All have since been released pending further investigation, and no charges have been laid yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: False ‘shots fired’ report in Cloverdale led to seizure of weapons, cash, and suspected drugs

“Taking these weapons off of the streets is significant and will have a direct impact on public safety,” said Sgt. Ed Hryciuk, Surrey RCMP CRU District 4, Cloverdale. “This is an example of how a report received from the public can lead to a larger investigation that has a positive outcome for the community.”

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

