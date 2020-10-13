Environment Canada has issued wind warning Tuesday for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

“Gusty” was the operative word early Tuesday morning in the widespread wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

“A rapidly intensifying low pressure system” was on its way to Vancouver Island and expected to cross the area south of Port Hardy, according to the Environment Canada weather alert of Oct. 13.

As the low approached the lower section of B.C., winds would be coming out of the southeast along with some rain showers. Areas of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia, and Bowen Island will see winds of 50 to 70 km/h from the southeast.

Winds will abruptly switch from southeasterly to very strong, gusty southwesterly winds late in the morning. Widespread winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

In the upper regions it means snow will continue for several highway passes this morning. Snow levels have lowered to near 1000 metres and snow has begun overnight. The snow will change over to rain later this morning as snow levels rise.

For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Another 5 cm is expected this morning.

For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): 10 cm is expected this morning. Snow will change to rain late this morning, but will switch back to flurries near the summit overnight. An additional 10 cm is possible near the summit tonight.

For Surrey Lake Summit on the Coquihalla (Merritt to Kamloops): 5 cm is expected this morning.

Howe Sound will see winds shift to southerly inflow 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h in the morning.

The wind will die down this evening, but in the meantime officials warned that: “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”

READ MORE: Power down in last winter’s wind storm

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver
Next story
Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Just Posted

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

SHARE: Mountaintop view of Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Driver irked by seeing students ignore COVID-19 protocols

Letter writer concerned schools aren’t doing enough to keep students and society safer

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

A Maple Ridge husky went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan – hunt continues

Roof removed to free trapped driver after late night crash

Maple Ridge person taken to hospital with minor injuries after accident on 229th Street and Dewdney

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Most Read