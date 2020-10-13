Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued wind warning Tuesday for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Langley Advance Times files)

“Gusty” was the operative word early Tuesday morning in the widespread wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

“A rapidly intensifying low pressure system” was on its way to Vancouver Island and expected to cross the area south of Port Hardy, according to the Environment Canada weather alert of Oct. 13.

As the low approached the lower section of B.C., winds would be coming out of the southeast along with some rain showers. Areas of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia, and Bowen Island will see winds of 50 to 70 km/h from the southeast.

Winds will abruptly switch from southeasterly to very strong, gusty southwesterly winds late in the morning. Widespread winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

In the upper regions it means snow will continue for several highway passes this morning. Snow levels have lowered to near 1000 metres and snow has begun overnight. The snow will change over to rain later this morning as snow levels rise.

For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Another 5 cm is expected this morning.

For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): 10 cm is expected this morning. Snow will change to rain late this morning, but will switch back to flurries near the summit overnight. An additional 10 cm is possible near the summit tonight.

For Surrey Lake Summit on the Coquihalla (Merritt to Kamloops): 5 cm is expected this morning.

Howe Sound will see winds shift to southerly inflow 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h in the morning.

The wind will die down this evening, but in the meantime officials warned that: “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”

