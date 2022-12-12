Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration

Roof collapsed in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains

Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage and accumulated hailstones, hours after five bodies were found initially, according to Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of La Paz.

The Andean region has suffered a severe drought, but this weekend much of Bolivia experienced heavy rain, which often falls as hail in higher altitudes.

BoliviaSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Demand soars for the food bank in Maple Ridge
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

From left: Cody Woolford, from Vulcan Mechanical; Kyle Hensby, from Evergreen Climate Solutions; and Dallas Samson, from Vulcan Mechanical, dropped off 250 kilograms of food and other items for the Friends in Need Food Bank. The group hopes to join other contractors to make this an annual donation. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Demand soars for the food bank in Maple Ridge

Joyce Herrod (right) wrestled presents back from the Grinch at her Dec. 9 lunch event for seniors in need. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
99-year-old Maple Ridge resident donates $20,000 to local programs

Shirley Leyenhorst, from Pitt Meadows, took this picture from her back deck the day after the snowfall. “The Golden Ears really living up to its name!” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Golden – indeed!

The Sardis Library on June 23, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Libraries are an essential service

Pop-up banner image