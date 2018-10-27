Halloween Fun in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Celebrate the Night and Spooktacular Museum After Dark set for Sunday

A costume parade at the Haney Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning kicked off some Halloween fun in Maple Ridge this weekend.

Coming up on Sunday will be the annual Celebrate the Night Halloween event from 5 to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park in downtown Maple Ridge.

The theme this year of the free event, which goes rain or shine, is “Light and Shadows” and includes lights and lanterns, face-painting, storytelling, a costume parade, crafts, games, performers and musicians and multicultural food.

The fun will be capped off at about 7:30 p.m. when the fireworks display light up the sky from the rooftop of The ACT Arts Centre.

Pitt Meadows will also get in on the fun, with its annual Spooktacular Museum After Dark program on Sunday, Oct. 28, 1-7 p.m. at the General Store and Hoffmann and Son locations on Harris Road.

Museum After Dark will include a Halloween scavenger hunt that is full of odd and creepy items.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, the program also runs on Oct. 31st, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at The ACT Arts Centre there will be a Toronto Film Festival film circuit presentation of Mary Shelley.