This Halloween display by a Maple Ridge family, seen here Oct. 31 in the 23600 block of 119th Avenue, has been the target of social media complaints that it is racially insensitive. (Black Press Media)

Halloween gallows display by Maple Ridge family slammed as racially insensitive by social media critics

Refers to medieval times, not Black lynchings, says man responsible

Controversy has erupted over a Maple Ridge home’s Halloween display that includes dummies hanging from a gallows, with critics taking to social media to call the display a racially insensitive reference to violence against Black people.

Homeowner Calvin Meier, who said the gallows has been part of his family’s annual Halloween displayfor the last five years, rejected the charge.

“To say this is a racial thing disgusts me and infuriates me,” Meier declared Saturday, Oct. 31.

He said the dangling dummies don’t have a particular ethnicity, and are not a reference to lynchings.

“This is about medieval times,” Meier said.

His display in the 23600 block of 119th Avenue also includes a guillotine with a headless, and a torture scene feature a saw and a body that has been cut open.

Meier said the source of the complaints was an resident who has complained every year, but didn’t suggest it was racist until this year.

He said he has had several verbal clashes with the woman, who on one occasion, according to Meier, threatened to burn his home-built display down.

On social media, comments have ranged from calling the display “disgusting” to an “embarrassment to Maple Ridge.”

Former CTV anchor Tamara Taggart weighed in to write that she has a friend who has Black sons who live nearby and “see this lynching everyday. The bodies wiggle in the noose. This is not funny.”

Maple Ridge councillor Kiersten Duncan called it “disturbing” and promised she would investigate the matter.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News has reached out to Maple Ridge mayor Michael Morden for comment.

For his part, Meier said most people appear to enjoy the display, and he has no plans to take it down.

“They will stay up.”

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
