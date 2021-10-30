The Nature Conservancy of Canada said that spooky stereotypes surrounding creatures such as bats create misunderstandings about the important mammals. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said that spooky stereotypes surrounding creatures such as bats create misunderstandings about the important mammals. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Halloween-linked creatures’ spooky reputation hurts protection: conservation group

Stereotypes inhibit understanding of the importance of these creatures

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is pushing back against spooky stereotypes surrounding creatures such as bats, owls, ravens, spiders and other commonly feared animals this Halloween season and beyond.

The organization said that these stereotypes are detrimental because it inhibits the public from a true understanding of why these species are vital to the health of many ecosystems in Greater Victoria.

Megan Quinn, coordinator of conservation biology with the NCC, said the problem is if people are afraid they may not understand why protection is important and even express hostility toward these creatures.

Quinn said that many of the species get a bad rap and have been negatively depicted at a time when their livelihood is a global conservation concern.

The most prominent example is little brown bat populations and owls.

Quinn said that owls, for example, do a lot of very good things for our ecosystems. “They are fantastic at keeping rodent populations in check and are a key part of the forests.”

NCC invites families to learn more about the myths associated with these misunderstood species.

A recording of an educational webinar from NCC can be accessed here.

ALSO READ: BatWeek in Greater Victoria spreads education about tiny flying mammals

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConservationHalloween

Previous story
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP gets sworn in
Next story
‘We can hardly keep up’: Education key to combat human trafficking, experts say

Just Posted

The City of Pitt Meadows. (File photo)
Pitt Meadows to get a deep clean up

A Bonson Rd. house light display from last year. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gearing up to light up again this holiday season

Mayor Bill Dingwall and the council celebrated the team’s provincial success. (2009 Ridge Meadows Pride Facebook/Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows celebrates Ridge Meadows Pride 2009s provincial championship

Mayor Bill Dingwall explained the delay in starting the council meeting on Oct. 26. (Special to The News)
People refusing to wear masks delay Pitt Meadows council meeting by an hour