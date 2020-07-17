The site of Interfor’s Hammond Cedar sawmill on the Fraser River is being sold. (Maple Ridge News)

Hammond Cedar site attracts potential buyers

Interfor in the process of selling former lumber mill property in Maple Ridge

The site of the former Hammond Cedar mill is in the process of being sold.

Mike Mackay, director of corporate development and planning for owner Interfor, said the property has attracted a number of potential buyers, including developers.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest in it,” said Mackay.

“There’s a sale process, and we’re working through that now.”

He explained it’s rare in the Lower Mainland for buyers to find a sizable site, 11 hectares, that is ready to develop. The site is on Maple Crescent near the Golden Ears Bridge.

“It’s a large piece of property, and it’s zoned industrial. There’s not a lot of industrial land in the Lower Mainland,” Mackay said, noting waterfront access and railway access are other factors that could benefit a new industry there.

Interfor has hired Cushman and Wakefield, a commercial real estate services firm, to market the property. A buyer will be chosen through a competitive bid process.

Mackay declined to name potential buyers, the expected sale price, or the timeline for the sale. He said Interfor is a public company, and will announce the sale when it happens.

Four hectares of industrial land on a site in Surrey sold for $23 million in March, according to Western Investor.

READ ALSO: Friday was last shift at Hammond Cedar for many

The Hammond Cedar sawmill operated from 1908 until its closure in September last year. There were approximately 150 regular employees at the mill, in addition to contractors.

The city lost approximately $600,000 Hammond Cedar had been paying in property taxes.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Businessforestrymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black, Indigenous people report misconduct by B.C.’s municipal police forces twice as often as others
Next story
Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Just Posted

‘Perfect storm’ led to bad year for mosquitos in Maple Ridge

High river levels and lots of rain meant many eggs hatched this year

Hammond Cedar site attracts potential buyers

Interfor in the process of selling former lumber mill property in Maple Ridge

Cyclist struck along major rural Maple Ridge thoroughfare

VIDEO: Air ambulance deployed to Webster’s Corners neighbourhood, then called off

Best spots to cool off in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

The two cities have no shortage of wonderful places to escape from the heat

Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Police say Kashif Ramzan, 40, allegedly operated three agencies

Last COVID-19 care home outbreak in Fraser Health declared over

Maple Hill long-term care facility in Langley was deemed COVID-free on Friday

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

Black, Indigenous people report misconduct by B.C.’s municipal police forces twice as often as others

Black, Indigenous and Middle Eastern people filed 20 per cent of all complaints with the OPCC

Most Read