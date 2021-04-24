Aqua fit classes will be among the activities offered when Hammond Outdoor Pool opens on May 3. Registration begins on Sunday. (The News files)

Hammond Outdoor Pool set to open on May 3

Registration begins Sunday for Maple Ridge’s summer season facility

The Hammond Outdoor Pool is scheduled to re-open for the summer season on May 3.

There will be registered drop-in activities and weekday aqua-fitness classes. Registration begins on April 25 at 8 a.m.

The pool will be operating with COVID-19 safety measures in place that align with public health orders and the provincial government Restart Plan, says city hall. There will be health screening, and masks will be worn at all times when participants are out of the water.

Public swims will not include equipment, but swimmers are invited to bring their own for use in the pool. Physical distancing will be maintained. Showers will be unavailable, and fountains will not be in use, so swimmers should bring a water bottle.

There will also be group public swims for all residents of the same household to use half of the pool, to a maximum of 10 participants from the same household.

There will also be lane swimming daily, in double lanes for additional space, and with lanes of various speeds. Swimmers can bring their own kickboards or pull-buoys.

Physical distancing has been taken into account when setting maximum numbers of bathers. No spectators will be allowed.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows closes pool for the coming season

Pitt Meadows city council decided to leave the Harris Road Outdoor Pool closed for the season, noting it is much smaller than the Hammond Outdoor Pool, and capacity would be severely restricted by physical distancing restrictions.

READ ALSO: Status quo for many Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows institutions despite new COVID-19 measures

The Hammond pool was closed for much of last summer, but did re-open in the middle of July.

For more information see mapleridge.ca

City Hall maple ridge recreation

