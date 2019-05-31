Hammond wastewater tank and pump will serve Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

The new tank and pump will be located on the north side of the Golden Ears Bridge, in Hammond. (Contributed)

The public will have its say about the construction of a new wastewater pump station and storage tank in Hammond, near the Golden Ears Bridge.

The meeting is scheduled for June 4 at Hammond elementary, 11520 – 203rd St., from 5-7 p.m.

The pump station and tank are part of a system sending sewage through a pipe crossing the bridge for the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Project, which is being undertaken by Metro Vancouver.

The public is invited to learn more about the project, how Metro plans to minimize impacts on the community during and after construction, and to share concerns.

“We will work closely with local communities and key stakeholders to hear and address concerns,” Metro said in a social media release.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said, so far, he has not heard any worries from the public, nor have they been raised by the current council.

He added its location in Hammond is largely industrial.

“There’s been no concerns raised to us, and, I have to say, Metro’s process is very thorough,” said Morden.

He also expressed confidence that Metro builds to a high standard in its infrastructure.

The regional government said the tank will be completely enclosed, with odour control measures.

The 22,000 cubic-metre sewage tank will hold twice the amount of liquid of all the tanks at the Vancouver Aquarium. From the exterior, it will appear to be a two-storey industrial building.

The new pump station and storage tank will service Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to reduce sewer overflows and increase pumping capacity.

The facilities will be constructed adjacent to the existing Katzie Pump Station, which is at Golden Ears Way and 113 B Avenue. It is part of a system that currently pumps sewage through approximately 25 km of pipe to the Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Seeking efficiencies as the region grows, Metro has opted to rebuild the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is located near the south side of the Golden Ears Bridge.

All sewage from Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge will be treated there.

In a 2017 report to council, Maple Ridge city staff said the tank will effectively increase the capacity of the city’s sewage system. There are approximately 350 km of sewer line in Maple Ridge, and the system is taxed.

The new infrastructure from Metro would accommodate future growth.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November and take approximately three years to complete.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter