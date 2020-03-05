While stocks are a little low at No Frills in Maple Ridge, there is still toilet paper to be found. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Hand sanitizer hard to find, but toilet paper still stocked at stores in Maple Ridge

Some shoppers say they are not panic buying

Supplies of hand sanitizer have flown off the shelves in grocery stores in Maple Ridge.

However, toilet paper is still easy to come by along with canned goods, bleach and other basic necessities people seem to be stockpiling after the federal health minister Patty Hajdu advised Canadians last Friday to stock up for “about a week” worth of food and medication, in case they had to stay home sick or self-isolate due to exposure to a coronavirus patient.

Some in the Lower Mainland and across the country took this advice to heart, clearing off shelves of items like toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.

RELATED: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Others even took advantage of the situation attempting to sell toilet paper rolls for $100 on Craigslist.

Maple Ridge resident Christine Smith, who was heading to the Save On Foods at 227 Street and Lougheed Highway, Thursday morning said she is concerned about COVID-19.

“I think most people are. You don’t want to go into crowded places really,” said Smith.

Smith has a low immunity system and has already had pneumonia a few times, so, for her, it is a little worrisome being around someone that could possibly be sick.

She is not stockpiling supplies, though.

RELATED: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

“I don’t understand the toilet paper thing. I don’t understand it at all,” she said of the recent run on toilet paper at Costco.

However, she does understand why people are trying to get their hands on sanitizer. Smith always has extra supply of hand sanitizer at home, specifically because of her immune system risk.

Nicole Alexander was loading up her car after a trip to No Frills at Dewdney Trunk Road and 224 Street.

“They did have a bit less toilet paper, but I got some,” she laughed while putting the package into the trunk of her car.

Alexander said she is not panic buying, not yet.

“I have two kids and we are not barricading ourselves inside,” she said.

Jenna Cowan, said the panic buying situation that had hit the Lower Mainland has not impacted her family at all.

“I think people need to do what they need to do to feel comfortable. And so if that’s what makes them feel secure then that’s their choice and other people don’t need that to feel secure about what’s going on,” she said, adding that she was recently at Costco and there was a long lineup.

“But there is always a long lineup at Costco.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language
Next story
Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Just Posted

Hand sanitizer hard to find, but toilet paper still stocked at stores in Maple Ridge

Some shoppers say they are not panic buying

Maple Ridge working on child care plan

Asking the public at open house what’s needed

Pitt Meadows pugilist makes pro debut

Maple Ridge Boxing Club’s Sabri Faruk won the national light-heavyweight championship in 2019

WEATHER: ‘Wet flurries’ expected overnight in Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

LETTER: Not a fan of reverse mortgages

Maple Ridge letter writer warns people that great deals might be too good to be true

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Paramedics conduct coronavirus training at Kelowna General Hospital

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

Most Read