Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Days before recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada, federal officials acknowledge many details of the new regime have yet to be worked out.

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high, and officials suggest multiple police forces are still sorting out how to take blood samples required to prove three new impaired-driving offences.

Officials also say they have yet to receive clarity from American officials over whether someone who invests in a cannabis producer can be banned from entering the United States.

Anyone entering Canada will be asked to declare if they are carrying cannabis and, depending on the situation, they may be allowed to go free minus the pot in question.

The Liberals are sending information cards to more than 15 million households this month, running ads and slipping notes into new passports about the rules around cannabis, hoping to avoid problems before they arise.

Possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use will become legal Oct. 17.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
IHIT investigating after shooting in Chilliwack leaves one dead
Next story
Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Maple Ridge needs more places to work’

Editor, The News: Re: Candidates agree, Maple Ridge needs more places to… Continue reading

#MRvotes2018: Four talk about the future they see for Maple Ridge

Chamber mayoralty debate leading to Oct. 20 election

Another twist in the Haney Bypass improvement

Maple Ridge councillors told design finalized

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

Maple Ridge says farewell to Pete

Memorial in the park for Pete Seigo draws hundreds

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

O’Neill makes an impression in first season

Maple Ridge ball player shows Major League power

Titans host homecoming game at SRT

Take on conference rival Langley Saints

Most Read