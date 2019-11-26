Hands Off! campaign launched in Vancouver on Nov. 26, 2019 by Vancouver Police, Barwatch and Metro Vancouver Transit Police. (Police handout)

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Groping is a crime and the Vancouver police are launching a new campaign aimed at reminding offenders it’s not OK to touch someone without their consent.

Police, in partnership with Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Barwatch organization, launched the Hands Off! campaign Tuesday due to an alarming number of groping incidents getting reported to police, said Sgt. Steve Addison.

“Almost everyone has been – or knows someone who has been – grabbed or fondled by a stranger in a public place,” he said. “It appears that some people don’t understand that groping is a crime. Anyone who does this could be arrested and charged.”

ALSO READ: Surrey cops looking for Guildford groping suspect

Since the beginning of 2018, police in Vancouver have investigated 174 reports of unwanted sexual contact from strangers in public places and transit police looked into 75 further incidents on buses and SkyTrains.

According to police, while unwanted touching can happen anywhere, it’s most prevalent in crowded places like bars, clubs, buses, and rapid transit.

“Despite our constant efforts to reduce incidents of groping, these continue to be a serious issue on the transit system,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton, with the transit police. “Offenders need to realize that these are all sexual assaults, and anyone who commits an act of groping is a sexual offender.”

The campaign will take the form of posters which will appear in restaurants and nightclubs throughout the city, as well as in SkyTrain cars and at bus stations.

The Vancouver police urge anyone who falls victim to groping or who witnesses it to call 911.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike
Next story
Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Maple Ridge legion president dies

Loss of Jim MacDonald will be felt, website said Tuesday

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

Letter: No heat at Planet Ice

Editor, The News: I was at a Ridge Meadows Flames game on… Continue reading

Looking Back: The mystery of Daniel Haney’s death

He was last seen alive by Maple Ridge police chief Norman MacDonald.

Maple Ridge loses another political veteran

Jon Harris served four terms on city council

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

UBC’s student union building will be open 24 hours during the transit strike

November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

Cold weather warning remains in effect

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Most Read