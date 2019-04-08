Haney Bypass improvements starting

One lane will remain open in each direction during the day and night.

MP Dan Ruimy announced improvements to Highway 7 and the Haney Bypass in March 2017. (THE NEWS/files)

Construction to improve the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge is expected to start soon and take up to a year to complete.

One lane will remain open in each direction during the day and night for the duration of the project, meant to enhance safety.

“If night work or full closure of the travel lanes does occur, notice will be given in advance to local residents and posted on DriveBC,” according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The improvements will also enhance traffic flow and access in the area, including dual left-turn lanes from the bypass to Lougheed Highway, as well as raised concrete medians to separate opposing traffic, improved lighting and a multi-use pathway along the highway.

The ministry has modified the design at the intersection of Highway 7 and 222nd Street to include a single, unsignaled right-turn lane from Lougheed Highway onto Haney Bypass while retaining the left-turn lanes at this intersection.

Other improvements on Haney Bypass include a new traffic signal at Callaghan Avenue, elimination of the left turnout at 225th Street and additional turn lanes at Kanaka Way.

A two-way, three-metre-wide cycling and pedestrian path along the north side of the Lougheed Highway from 220th to 222nd streets will be built. Improvements to sidewalks near Callaghan Avenue are also part of the project.

The Highway 7 upgrades are part of an overall $70-million strategy for three communities along the highway corridor and funded by the federal and provincial governments.

“These upgrades are designed to significantly improve traffic flow, as well as the safety of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians at a high-risk intersection,” said Dan Ruimy, MP for Pitt Meadows- Maple Ridge.

“I drive the bypass regularly and have seen volumes along this corridor steadily increase. This project will be welcome news for commuters and people trying to get around in our community,” added Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple-Ridge-Mission.

Work is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2020.