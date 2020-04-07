Haney Bypass section closed for Easter long weekend

Bypass improvements expected to be completed later this year

A section of the Haney Bypass will be closed to all traffic this Easter long weekend.

Beginning Thursday, April 9, at 9 p.m., the bypass will be closed to all traffic between Lougheed Highway and Callaghan Avenue in order for crews to install steel-casing across the bypass on Highway 7.

Crews will be working in shifts, 24 hours a day, to carry out the required work.

The road is expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

Local detours will be available using Callaghan Avenue to 224 Street, or 223 Street to River Road and 216 Street.

Drivers are being reminded by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers.

Work on the Haney Bypass improvements is expected to be completed later this year.

For more information go to engage.gov.bc.ca/haneybypass.

