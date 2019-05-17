Haney bypass work underway in Maple Ridge

The work has begun on Haney Bypass to speed rush-hour traffic through Maple Ridge.

Work started this month and will continue sometime into next summer, in 2020.

Four intersections are being improved in the $22-million project, including the corner of the bypass/222nd Street and Lougheed Highway, as well as Kanaka Way and Lougheed Highway, where turning lanes will be added to both to improve traffic east-west traffic movement.

As well, a traffic light will be installed at Callaghan Avenue and there will be a multi-use pathway built on the north side of Lougheed from 222nd to 220th Street. Eventually, the city wants to connect that to the existing pathway built a few years ago that goes from 216th Street to Laity Street.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the rush-hour traffic lineups are almost half a kilometre long at the east intersection with Kanaka Way and at the west intersection at 222nd Street.

The ministry also says that collision rates are two to three times the provincial average along the Haney bypass.

One lane will remain open in each direction during the day and night for the duration of the project, meant to enhance safety.

“If night work or full closure of the travel lanes does occur, notice will be given in advance to local residents and posted on DriveBC,” according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The completion of the project will see a second, northbound left-turn lane added to the Haney bypass/222nd Street intersection on Lougheed Highway.

At the Haney bypass/Kanaka Way and Lougheed Highway intersection, a second westbound left-turn lane will be added to speed up traffic flow. Extension of the through and left-turns lanes exiting the Haney bypass will allow right-turning traffic to flow more efficiently.



