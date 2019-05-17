Haney Bypass improvements have started with complete date in summer, 2020. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Haney bypass work underway in Maple Ridge

Completion set for next summer 2020

The work has begun on Haney Bypass to speed rush-hour traffic through Maple Ridge.

Work started this month and will continue sometime into next summer, in 2020.

Four intersections are being improved in the $22-million project, including the corner of the bypass/222nd Street and Lougheed Highway, as well as Kanaka Way and Lougheed Highway, where turning lanes will be added to both to improve traffic east-west traffic movement.

As well, a traffic light will be installed at Callaghan Avenue and there will be a multi-use pathway built on the north side of Lougheed from 222nd to 220th Street. Eventually, the city wants to connect that to the existing pathway built a few years ago that goes from 216th Street to Laity Street.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the rush-hour traffic lineups are almost half a kilometre long at the east intersection with Kanaka Way and at the west intersection at 222nd Street.

The ministry also says that collision rates are two to three times the provincial average along the Haney bypass.

One lane will remain open in each direction during the day and night for the duration of the project, meant to enhance safety.

“If night work or full closure of the travel lanes does occur, notice will be given in advance to local residents and posted on DriveBC,” according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The completion of the project will see a second, northbound left-turn lane added to the Haney bypass/222nd Street intersection on Lougheed Highway.

At the Haney bypass/Kanaka Way and Lougheed Highway intersection, a second westbound left-turn lane will be added to speed up traffic flow. Extension of the through and left-turns lanes exiting the Haney bypass will allow right-turning traffic to flow more efficiently.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Haney Bypass improvements have started with complete date in summer, 2020. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home
Next story
One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

Just Posted

Haney bypass work underway in Maple Ridge

Completion set for next summer 2020

Mad hats and high tea to bring attention to mental illness in Memorial Peace Park

The Mad Hatter’s Parade and Tea Party takes place May 18

Four years in jail for Langley, Maple Ridge scissor robber

Ryan Korte also guilty of a Chilliwack vehicle theft for which he received eight months

Property owner concerned about B-Line bus stop in Maple Ridge

Ron Jones worried about access and litter, wants stop relocated.

Helping children, and fighting cancer fuel Maple Ridge top citizen

Jan Hickman helped start Canuck Place Children’s Hospice

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

B.C. Mounties replace 91-year-old grandma’s stolen hanging flower basket

Mrs. Watson had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hope, police watchdog says

Thursday’s crash is still being investigated by the IIO

Most Read