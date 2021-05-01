Haney Farmers Market returns Saturday morning

May 1 brings the first market of the year to downtown Maple Ridge

The Haney Farmers Market opens for the first time this season on Saturday, bringing back the popular weekly event in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park.

There will be 30 vendors for opening day noted Melissa Maltais, executive director of the Fraser North Farmer’s Market Society.

“It’s a great time to come and get your seedlings, and veggie starts, and everything for your garden,” she said.

COVID-19 forced the market to shrink from about 65 vendors down to just 18 last year, as public health orders meant only food vendors were allowed, and the crafters, artisans, and florists were on the sidelines.

So this year, the market will begin with more stalls than visitors saw last year, as the provincial government has lifted the orders that prevent artisans from attending.

The market will still look a lot different, with the need to continue following social distancing and other public health orders, she said.

The society will also continue selling farm goods online, which has been popular – 18,000 products sold for approximately $100,000, said Maltais. The pick-up location has been at the Golden Ears United Church, but once the market resumes on May 1, orders will be collected in Memorial Peace Park at the bandstand.

It will run every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of October.

