Haney Place Mall hosts Halloween scavenger hunt and pumpkin carving contest

The pumpkin carving and scavenger hunt contests are open to all ages, with minors requiring a parent or guardian present. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

The Haney Place Mall is inviting members of the public to have some Halloween fun by participating in the pumpkin carving and scavenger hunt contests.

While both of these contests are free to enter, they will reward winners with prizes worth hundreds of dollars.

The scavenger hunt, which started on Oct. 26 and continues until Oct. 31, will provide one lucky winner with a gift basket filled with items from participating businesses. According to the Haney Place Mall, this prize comes in at a value of $250.

To join the scavenger hunt, participants must grab a scavenger hunt card from the Haney Place administration and security office. They will then be tasked with finding ten locations throughout the mall containing official scavenger hunt stickers. Once these locations are found, the details must be filled in on the scavenger hunt card and returned to the administration and security office by placing them through the door’s mail slot.

After the contest closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, one winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries.

The mall’s pumpkin carving contest will take place on Oct. 29-30, with the top three spots being awarded prizes. For first place, the contestant will receive a gift basket of items from participating businesses that is valued at $500. Second and third place will receive similar gift baskets, valued at $250 and $150, respectively.

Anyone interested in submitting an entry for the pumpkin carving contest will need to bring a carved pumpkin and a battery operate light to fit inside of the pumpkin to the administration and security office. All entries must be received between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

RELATED: Why do we carve pumpkins on Halloween?

But before grabbing a massive pumpkin and carving it up to submit in the contest, participants should be aware of the restriction set by the mall.

“Pumpkins and all decorations extending from the pumpkins are not to exceed 24” in diameter and 20” in height,” said The Haney Place Mall.

The pumpkins will be displayed next to the Walmart interior entrance, where the public can look at them and vote on which ones they like best.

The voting period will take place from 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Once all the votes have been counted, the three winners will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

Both of these contests limit participants to one entry per person. More information about these events is available at https://www.haneyplacemall.com/events/.