Haney Rotary ups bursary amounts

The Rotary Club of Haney has increased its annual bursary awards by $8,000 this year.
The 2019 bursary awards for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district will total $19,000 this year, up from $11,000 in 2018.
In past years, the club has given $1,000 bursaries to six applicants under the academic category, two more for arts, as well as two in for apprentices and trades.
A $1,000 bursary is also allocated in the Ken Eis Memorial category. The criteria for that: “The student must show evidence of financial need in the desire to pursue post-secondary studies and the recipient will have been challenged by a disability.”
It was this last category that the committee has chosen to increase this year.
“It’s difficult and stressful enough gaining entry to post-secondary along with the rigorous demands of school, without the added stress of dealing with a disability,” said Haney Rotary vocational chair Terry Becker.“
“We’re just trying to help in whatever small way we can,” added Peter Tam, Haney Rotary president.
All bursary awards will be made at each of the school’s graduation ceremonies.
As is custom each year, the recipients and their families are invited to a vocational dinner hosted by the Rotary club, at which they share their hopes for post-secondary and beyond.
“It’s a really emotional evening where we celebrate and learn more about the students” Becker added.
• For more information, contact Becker at beckerlaw2@gmail.com or Tam at peter@petertam.ca.
editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter