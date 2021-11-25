One of the renderings of the Harris Park playground upgrade plan. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Harris Road Park playground closed for upgrades

City anticipates it would take four weeks till completion

City of Pitt Meadows has closed down the Harris Road Park playground for a complete revamp.

The city closed the park down on Tuesday, and starting Wednesday began demolition of the old struture on the playground premises.

According to the city, the entire playground is being replaced and the new, improved structure will feature dynamic and inclusive play opportunities. Fencing was installed around the old play structures and the entire park will remain closed off while the work continues.

City officials are anticipating the completion of the project would take at least 4 weeks, depending on weather conditions.

